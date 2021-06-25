Dr. Morris Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Polsky, MD
Dr. Morris Polsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Univ Pa Hosp
Dr. Polsky works at
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would and I have. He now has my neighbor as a patient.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144224916
- Univ Pa Hosp
- Univ. Of South Carolina
