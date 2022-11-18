Dr. Morris Naus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Naus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Morris Naus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hershey Med Center
Dr. Naus works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Delray 2024675 Linton Blvd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Difficulty contacting him by phone
About Dr. Morris Naus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Center
- University Md
Dr. Naus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naus has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Naus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.