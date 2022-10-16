Dr. Morris Morin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Morin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Morris Morin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Center for Foot Surgery125 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morin is a wonderful podiatrist and surgeon. He fully explained the cause of my foot pain, and reviewed my X-rays with me during my appointment. I had surgery and it went well. I am informed of what to expect as I continue to recover. The office staff is wonderful also. I would highly recommend Dr. Morin.
About Dr. Morris Morin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1124192323
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
