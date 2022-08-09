Overview

Dr. Morris Mitsunaga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Mitsunaga works at Queen's Orthopedic Spine Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.