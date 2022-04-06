See All Neurologists in Willoughby, OH
Dr. Morris Levinsohn, MD

Neurology
4 (24)
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Morris Levinsohn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Richmond Medical Center.

Dr. Levinsohn works at Morris W Levinsohn MD in Willoughby, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morris W. Levinsohn M.d. Inc.
    4212 State Route 306 Ste 204, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 946-6725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Richmond Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Head CT Scan
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Morris Levinsohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1528042785
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levinsohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levinsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levinsohn works at Morris W Levinsohn MD in Willoughby, OH. View the full address on Dr. Levinsohn’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinsohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

