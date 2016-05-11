Overview

Dr. Morris Kravecas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Kravecas works at South Florida ENT Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Dizziness and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.