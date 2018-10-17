Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD
Overview
Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
ROP Consultants of Florida, PA8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 117, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 239-6360Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Children's Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guthrie is a fantastic opthamologist for children! Dr. Guthrie and his team are amazing! They were so helpful to answer any questions and at times when I felt doubt, they reinforced those gaps with assurance that stood strong and true. Rest assured - if you have a child in need, even a very young child like mine, that needs to be seen for an eyesight problem - you are in GREAT and BEST hands with him. He cares about his patients. Highly recommended
About Dr. Morris Guthrie, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health Systems Montclair &amp; Princeton
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
