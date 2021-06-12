Overview

Dr. Morris Grabie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Grabie works at Saint John's Family And Obesity Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Hypokalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.