Dr. Morris Grabie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Grabie, MD
Overview
Dr. Morris Grabie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Grabie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westside Nephrology Medical Group Inc.1301 20th St Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-3639
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grabie?
He is my doctor for over 35 years. He is a wonderful gentleman and is always willing to listen.
About Dr. Morris Grabie, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1659399681
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grabie works at
Dr. Grabie has seen patients for Dehydration, Hypokalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grabie speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.