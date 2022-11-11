See All Otolaryngologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Morris Gottlieb, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (78)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Morris Gottlieb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Gottlieb works at North Dallas Ear Nose & Throat in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus and Hearing Loss Due to Noise along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Dallas Ear Nose & Throat
    2821 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 480-8877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 11, 2022
    excellant at what he does
    Susan Aten — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Morris Gottlieb, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1083652317
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Surgeons
    • Duke University Med Center
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Yale University
    • Otolaryngology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morris Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottlieb works at North Dallas Ear Nose & Throat in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gottlieb’s profile.

    Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Tinnitus and Hearing Loss Due to Noise, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

