Dr. Morris Effron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cambridge, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.