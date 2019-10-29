Dr. Morris Effron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Effron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Effron, MD
Overview
Dr. Morris Effron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cambridge, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 AURORA ST, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 221-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, pleasant, a very good doctor
About Dr. Morris Effron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Effron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Effron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Effron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Effron has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Effron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Effron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Effron.
