Dr. Morris Cohen, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
NBIMC - Neonatology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 833-1557
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
