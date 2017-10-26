See All Pediatricians in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Morris Charytan, MD

Pediatrics
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Morris Charytan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Charytan works at Community Pediatric/Family Hlth in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PROHEALTH -Community Pediatrics
    20 Addison Pl, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 825-5599
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Seasonal Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2017
    l well love to see you with Ms wolf maybe l am coming to you for my fill shut next time if you have time
    Dr John F. Carew MD in New York Crtiy — Oct 26, 2017
    About Dr. Morris Charytan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1437264314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    • Li Jewish
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morris Charytan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charytan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charytan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charytan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charytan works at Community Pediatric/Family Hlth in Valley Stream, NY. View the full address on Dr. Charytan’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Charytan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charytan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charytan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charytan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

