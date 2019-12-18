See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Issaquah, WA
Dr. Morris Chang, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Morris Chang, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Chang works at Skin Cancer Center of Issaquah in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Des Moines, WA, Burien, WA and Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Medical Center - Issaquah
    751 NE Blakely Dr, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-4744
  2. 2
    (Administrative Office Only)
    22220 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 824-3362
  3. 3
    Highline Sleep Center
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste G70, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 988-5779
  4. 4
    Minor & James Medical Pllc
    550 17th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-4744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Insomnia

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 18, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr Chang for about 17 years. I absolutely love this man. He talks to you and comes to know you as a person. At the same time you learn about him as well. For myself this doctor/patient open communication has built such a level of trust. The times I was at a deep low with my complex sleep issues and teetering on the abyss, in tears he openly showed so much compassion. Too many doctors have lost that. Bless you Dr Chang, you hold an important part in my life.
    Sabrina Martin — Dec 18, 2019
    About Dr. Morris Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1164420428
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Vermont
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
