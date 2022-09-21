Overview

Dr. Morounkeji Akin-Olugbemi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Akin-Olugbemi works at Pediatric and Adolescent Healthy Lifestyle Center in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.