Overview

Dr. Morisa Marin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smithtown, NY.



Dr. Marin works at OB/GYN Specialties, A Division of Square Care Medical Group in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.