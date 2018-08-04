Dr. Moris Senegor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senegor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moris Senegor, MD
Overview
Dr. Moris Senegor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with San Joaquin General Hospital.
Dr. Senegor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
F Karl Gregorius M.d. Inc.2209 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 943-0305
Hospital Affiliations
- San Joaquin General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senegor?
Dr. Senagor for is the best Dr.Neurologists. I thank him for helping in so many ways. My main surgery was a success. Dr.Senegor, THANK YOU & God bless for you everything. You're the best doctor thus far that treats patients with much empathy & dignity. Thank you , and take care. Blessings.
About Dr. Moris Senegor, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487689030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senegor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senegor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senegor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senegor works at
Dr. Senegor speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Senegor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senegor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senegor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senegor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.