Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moris Pardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moris Pardo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HASANUDDIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Pardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Psychological and Family Services Inc130 Maple St Ste 205, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 739-0882
- 2 299 Carew St Ste 207, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 733-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardo?
Dr. Pardo is retired now, but for the 4 years I saw him, I went from being heavily overmedicated to finally becoming my normal self. Long story but he was was willing to listen to me. Truly listen. Priceless!
About Dr. Moris Pardo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1942224621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HASANUDDIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardo works at
Dr. Pardo speaks Hebrew.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.