Dr. Morhaf Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Morhaf Ibrahim, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Palatka, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Ibrahim Heart Clinic215 S US HIGHWAY 17, East Palatka, FL 32131 Directions (904) 567-4063
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 326-3562Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ibrahim Heart Clinic3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 567-4066MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ibrahim Heart Clinic5150 Belfort Rd Bldg 400, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 567-4070Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pmSunday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Best care and bedside manner I moved to another city in Florida or I would never have left his practice.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437485786
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
