Overview

Dr. Morhaf Ibrahim, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Palatka, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Ansaarie Cardiac & Endovascular Center of Excellence in East Palatka, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Middleburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.