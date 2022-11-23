Dr. Morgan Yost, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Yost, DO
Overview
Dr. Morgan Yost, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med.
A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Yost works at
Locations
-
1
Teton Spine Pllc777 Hospital Way Ste 115, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yost?
Dr. Yost spent a good amount of time evaluating my condition and listening to me. He explains in terms I understand. What impresses me of Dr. Yost is that he will not try to suggest any surgery if he does not think surgery will help. He believes in starting first with conventional treatment methods. I was impressed by the thorough screening of my condition by Dr Yost and his staff. I felt that I was given adequate time for examination and to have questions answered. My patient visit and follow-up notes were available on MyChart soon after my visit concluded. By all means I recommend Dr. Yost!
About Dr. Morgan Yost, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1639485246
Education & Certifications
- Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, MO
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences
- Utah State University, Logan, Ut
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yost works at
Dr. Yost has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yost speaks Portuguese.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Yost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.