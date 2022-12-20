Overview

Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Silldorff works at Champaign Dental Group in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.