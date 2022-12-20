Dr. Silldorff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Silldorff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silldorff?
I had a few questions for him and he answered them perfectly and explained them out to me. Very professional and I recommend Dr Silldorf to everyone.
About Dr. Morgan Silldorff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1366790479
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silldorff accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silldorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silldorff works at
Dr. Silldorff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silldorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Silldorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silldorff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silldorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silldorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.