Dr. Morgan Renner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Morgan Renner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California3816 Woodruff Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 424-0931
Acuity Eye Group - Fullerton2240 N Harbor Blvd Ste 210, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (800) 898-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Renner at her Fullerton office. My experience with her and the facility was very disappointing. I had to wait one hour and forty minutes and then finally she arrived, she spent seven minutes with me. She is in extreme rush to get out of the room. The prescription she wrote me needed a preauthorization. My pharmacy already contacted her twice but she is not taking care of it. It was a complete waste of my time and my insurance money. Later I found out from nurse that she has appointments scheduled every 10minutes. Definitely that will increase the wait time and drastically decrease the quality of care. I do not recommend this specialist or I was surprised about the cleanliness of facility, Acuity Eye Group and Retina institute of CA, Fullerton. This is my first time when I saw a medical clinic being as dirty.
About Dr. Morgan Renner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1649565920
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renner has seen patients for Glaucoma and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Renner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renner.
