Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Morgan Pomeranz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and University Medical Center.

Dr. Pomeranz works at Las Vegas Bariatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Bariatrics
    7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6492
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • University Medical Center

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
    Feb 24, 2022
    I started my Gastric Bypass journey at Las Vegas Bariatrics with my very first office visit in November 2020. My Doctor/Surgeon was Dr Pomeranz. I can not say enough good things about him! He is a wonderful doctor. He listens to you and is very informative at answering all of your questions and concerns. He has a very nice bedside manner and makes you feel comfortable and at ease. My surgery was in April 2021. Thanks to his guidance and gastric bypass surgical procedure, I have lost more than 100lbs in less than a year. My surgery went very well and I’ve had ZERO complications. Since losing the weight I feel 1000% better!!! I have more energy, confidence, I’m happier and my health is better than it’s ever been!!! This surgery has been life changing for me and I credit Dr Pomeranz for guiding me through this journey with his kindness, knowledge, guidance and surgical skills. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Pomeranz!!!! Choose him as your doctor/surgeon….you won’t regret it!!!! (Donna G.)
    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1609294594
    • Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program|University Of Texas Health Sciences Center At Houston
    • Sunrise Health GME Consortium
    • Yale School Of Medicine|Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • American University Of The Caribbean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
