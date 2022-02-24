Dr. Morgan Pomeranz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomeranz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Pomeranz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Morgan Pomeranz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and University Medical Center.
Las Vegas Bariatrics7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 970-6492Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- University Medical Center
- Medicaid
I started my Gastric Bypass journey at Las Vegas Bariatrics with my very first office visit in November 2020. My Doctor/Surgeon was Dr Pomeranz. I can not say enough good things about him! He is a wonderful doctor. He listens to you and is very informative at answering all of your questions and concerns. He has a very nice bedside manner and makes you feel comfortable and at ease. My surgery was in April 2021. Thanks to his guidance and gastric bypass surgical procedure, I have lost more than 100lbs in less than a year. My surgery went very well and I’ve had ZERO complications. Since losing the weight I feel 1000% better!!! I have more energy, confidence, I’m happier and my health is better than it’s ever been!!! This surgery has been life changing for me and I credit Dr Pomeranz for guiding me through this journey with his kindness, knowledge, guidance and surgical skills. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Pomeranz!!!! Choose him as your doctor/surgeon….you won’t regret it!!!! (Donna G.)
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1609294594
- Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program|University Of Texas Health Sciences Center At Houston
- Sunrise Health GME Consortium
- Yale School Of Medicine|Yale-New Haven Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
