Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Morgan O'Connor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center1528 Eureka Rd Ste 103, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 772-5325Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center4420 Duckhorn Dr Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95834 Directions (916) 419-9900
-
3
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center2372 Maritime Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 478-0112Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connor?
About Dr. Morgan O'Connor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1003227760
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Connor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.