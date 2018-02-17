See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Morgan Norris, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Morgan Norris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University

Dr. Norris works at Norris Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norris Plastic Surgery
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 990, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 627-7000
  2. 2
    Norris Plastic Surgery
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2130, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 383-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2018
    I had lipo-tummy tuck 6weeks ago. Results are excellent. Dr Norris and staff are amazing. He aims for perfection and is extremely caring. Highly recommend Dr Norris and staff.
    P. Lewis in Houston tx — Feb 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Morgan Norris, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902986656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgan Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris works at Norris Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Norris’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

