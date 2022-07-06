Dr. Morgan Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Chen, MD
Dr. Morgan Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Orthopedic Assoc. of Long Island Physicians and Medical Group Pllc6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Charles Orthopedics325 Meeting House Ln Bldg 1, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 689-6698
St. Charles Orthopedics - Patchogue55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 689-6698
- Saint Charles Hospital
I've known Dr Chen for 10 years. He's kind, compassionate, explains thoroughly, answers all your questions and gives you the facts. His Staff is top notch professional and a pleasure to work with.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023277241
- University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
