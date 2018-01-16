See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Morgan Horn, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Morgan Horn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Locations

  1. 1
    1811 Rahling Rd # 1, Little Rock, AR 72223
  2. 2
    Novacare Rehabilitation Agency
    Novacare Rehabilitation Agency
11300 Financial Centre Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211
  3. 3
    521 Jack Stephens Dr Fl 1, Little Rock, AR 72205
  4. 4
    Uams Sats Program
    Uams Sats Program
4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Headache
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2018
    Dr. Moore is the best Doctor ever. She’s patient, and very about your overall well being. I recommend her to all of my friends and family.
    Kemberly Staten in North Little Rock, Arkansas — Jan 16, 2018
    About Dr. Morgan Horn, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730541798
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

