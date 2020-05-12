Overview

Dr. Morgan Magid, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Magid works at Dermatology Surgical and Medical Group in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.