Dr. Morgan Lorio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Lorio works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial in Nashville, TN with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.