Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizzar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM
Overview
Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canon City, CO. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Kizzar works at
Locations
-
1
Fremont Foot and Ankle1336 Bauer Ln Ste B, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 275-1037
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kizzar?
Excellent! Dr. Kizzar has been taking care of my foot pain for three years and I can’t thank him enough. Foot pain is probably one of the more debilitating issues to have to contend with and it is reassuring to know I have a place that addresses that pain! Dr. Kizzar’s staff is very efficient and friendly as well. Thank you Doctor!
About Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1912261074
Education & Certifications
- Northside Medical Center
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kizzar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kizzar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kizzar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kizzar works at
Dr. Kizzar has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kizzar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kizzar speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizzar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizzar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizzar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizzar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.