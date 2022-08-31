See All Podiatrists in Canon City, CO
Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canon City, CO. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.

Dr. Kizzar works at Fremont Foot and Ankle in Canon City, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fremont Foot and Ankle
    Fremont Foot and Ankle, 1336 Bauer Ln Ste B, Canon City, CO 81212, Phone: (719) 275-1037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Thomas More Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 31, 2022
    Excellent! Dr. Kizzar has been taking care of my foot pain for three years and I can’t thank him enough. Foot pain is probably one of the more debilitating issues to have to contend with and it is reassuring to know I have a place that addresses that pain! Dr. Kizzar’s staff is very efficient and friendly as well. Thank you Doctor!
    Jim Waltman — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912261074
    Education & Certifications

    • Northside Medical Center
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgan Kizzar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizzar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kizzar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kizzar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kizzar works at Fremont Foot and Ankle in Canon City, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kizzar’s profile.

    Dr. Kizzar has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kizzar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizzar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizzar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizzar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizzar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

