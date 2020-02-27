Dr. Morgan Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Morgan Jones, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones performed the arthroscopic surgery for my rotator cuff and torn bicep surgery. He is very thorough and after just 6 months I have 95% of my original range of motion. Anther doctor did my other surgery 6 years ago and it was an open procedure and it took well over a year to regain range of motion. Dr Jones and his PA Barton Poole were awesome to work with.
About Dr. Morgan Jones, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1518996073
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.