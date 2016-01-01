Dr. Morgan Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Huang, MD
Dr. Morgan Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Huang Ophthalmology Center Inc.650 W Duarte Rd Ste 100D, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-6682
Trinity Surgical Solution Inc207 S Santa Anita St Ste G16, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 300-5300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1790792281
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Cantonese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
