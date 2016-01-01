Overview

Dr. Morgan Huang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Huang works at Huang Ophthalmology Center in Arcadia, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.