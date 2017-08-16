Overview

Dr. Morgan Ferguson, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Periodontics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Dentistry - D.M.D..



Dr. Ferguson works at Periodontics & Implant Dentistry of The Woodlands, P.C in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.