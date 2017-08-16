Dr. Morgan Ferguson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morgan Ferguson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Morgan Ferguson, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Periodontics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Dentistry - D.M.D..
Locations
Periodontics & Implant Dentistry of The Woodlands, P.C8850 Six Pines Dr Ste 290, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 524-6746
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Ferguson! I am 15 years old and he is always wanting to do everything right the first time and always takes care of his patients.
About Dr. Morgan Ferguson, DMD
- Periodontics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University of Florida College of Dentistry - D.M.D.
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ferguson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson speaks Spanish.
416 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
