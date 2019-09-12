See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Morgan Dornbos, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Morgan Dornbos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. 

Dr. Dornbos works at Nebraska Emergency Medicine in Lincoln, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anthony Ross, MD
Dr. Anthony Ross, MD
8 (6)
Locations

  1. 1
    Bryan Medical Center-west
    2300 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 481-8566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • Bryan East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Diabetes Counseling
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Tara S. — Sep 12, 2019
About Dr. Morgan Dornbos, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679062129
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dornbos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dornbos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dornbos works at Nebraska Emergency Medicine in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Dornbos’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dornbos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dornbos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dornbos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dornbos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

