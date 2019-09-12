Dr. Dornbos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan Dornbos, MD
Overview
Dr. Morgan Dornbos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Dornbos works at
Locations
-
1
Bryan Medical Center-west2300 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 481-8566
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dornbos?
Dr. Dornbos is very attentive, personable, and thorough. She genuinely seems to care about her patients and their concerns.
About Dr. Morgan Dornbos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679062129
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dornbos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dornbos works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dornbos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dornbos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dornbos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dornbos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.