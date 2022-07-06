See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Morgan Callahan, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Morgan Callahan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Callahan works at Pain Medicine Group in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine Group
    2621 Cattlemen Rd Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 365-5672

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Jul 06, 2022
Excellent. She had in depth knowledge of my past medical history and formulated a well thought out plan of treatment to address my lower back and leg pain. I’ve total confidence in her going forward.
John Heilig — Jul 06, 2022
About Dr. Morgan Callahan, MD

  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932593266
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Callahan works at Pain Medicine Group in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Callahan’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.