Overview

Dr. Morey Klein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Klein works at South Bay Cardiovascular Associates in West Islip, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.