Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD
Overview
Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Orthopedics15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and knowledgeable. Listened to me.
About Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Henry Ford Health System
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Harvard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buraimoh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buraimoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buraimoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buraimoh speaks Yoruba.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Buraimoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buraimoh.
