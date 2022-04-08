See All Spine Surgeons in Bristol, CT
Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.

Dr. Buraimoh works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BRISTOL in Bristol, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Bristol Orthopedics
    15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 585-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2022
    Friendly and knowledgeable. Listened to me.
    — Apr 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD
    About Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356603260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morenikeji Buraimoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buraimoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buraimoh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buraimoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buraimoh works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BRISTOL in Bristol, CT. View the full address on Dr. Buraimoh’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Buraimoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buraimoh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buraimoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buraimoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

