Dr. Mordechai Twena, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University Of The Negev, Ben Gurion University Of The Negev and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Twena works at Mordechai F Twena MD PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.