Dr. Mordechai Beityakov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mordechai Beityakov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE.
Locations
Mordechai Beityakov MD1455 E 24th St, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 376-7894
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
best dr always ready to help
About Dr. Mordechai Beityakov, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- 1780679530
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beityakov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beityakov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beityakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beityakov speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beityakov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beityakov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beityakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beityakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.