Overview

Dr. Mordecai Klein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Klein works at Harmony Heart Group in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.