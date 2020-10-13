Dr. Awadallah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morad Awadallah, MD
Overview
Dr. Morad Awadallah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Awadallah works at
Locations
Catholic Health Primary Care - Internal Medicine (commack)500 Commack Rd Unit 150D, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 979-0212
North Shore Medical Group48 Route 25A Ste 303, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-0212
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor with good bedside manner. Highly intelligent, and really cares. He takes the time to thoroughly explain and make you feel at ease. I would recommend to family and friends
About Dr. Morad Awadallah, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265760565
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Awadallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awadallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awadallah works at
Dr. Awadallah has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awadallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Awadallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awadallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awadallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awadallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.