Dr. Morad Askari, MD
Overview
Dr. Morad Askari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Health Net Institute of Miami Inc2828 Coral Way Ste 103, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 443-2022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Morad Askari, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1174715551
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pennsylvania State University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
