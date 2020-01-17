See All Gastroenterologists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Moothedath Menon, MD

Gastroenterology
2 (20)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moothedath Menon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Menon works at Ma Menon MD in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ma Menon MD
    Ma Menon MD
18056 Wika Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307
(760) 242-1090
  2. 2
    Victor Valley Global Medical Center
    Victor Valley Global Medical Center
15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395
(760) 245-8691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Nausea
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hypertension
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vaccination
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Genital Warts
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Polymyositis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stomal Ulcer
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 17, 2020
    staff freindly and only waited10 minutes. Office cleanand orderly. Dr. inital visit freindly andanswered all questions Great exoerience
    Kellar — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Moothedath Menon, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1336134014
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moothedath Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.