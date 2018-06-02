Overview

Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Lee works at Allergy & Asthma Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.