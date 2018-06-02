See All Allergists & Immunologists in Arlington, TX
Allergy & Asthma
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.

Dr. Lee works at Allergy & Asthma Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Moonhee Lee MD
    3939 W Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76016 (817) 457-3939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dust Mite Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 02, 2018
    Dr. Lee is a man about his business and knows his stuff. I'm usually in and out of there for my appointments and injections. One of the nurses/techs with the blonde & a Korean female SO MEAN and unpleasant but all other staff members are very professional, polite, and a joy to work with.
    Patricia Thomas in Arlington — Jun 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD
    About Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD

    • Allergy & Asthma
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1174575831
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Sw Med School
    • St Agnes Hospital
    • UT Southwestern Med Ctr at Dallas
    • Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Allergy & Asthma Center in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

