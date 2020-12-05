Dr. Moonasar Rampertaap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampertaap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moonasar Rampertaap, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lung Associates PA203 3RD AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 741-8633
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was fantastic with my dad. He answered all of our questions, sent us off for a biopsy and followed up in a timely manner with recommendations for future care plan options. Thank you Dr. Rampertaap!
About Dr. Moonasar Rampertaap, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Rampertaap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rampertaap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rampertaap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rampertaap has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampertaap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampertaap. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampertaap.
