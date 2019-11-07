Overview

Dr. Moona Haque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston, Texas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Haque works at Southwest OB/GYN Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.