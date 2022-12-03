Overview

Dr. Monzer Yazji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Yazji works at ASAS Health in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.