Overview

Dr. Monzer Saad, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saad works at Emergency Physicians Of NW Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.