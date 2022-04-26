Overview

Dr. Monty Tew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Tew works at Michele McDermott, MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.