Dr. Monty Polonsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monty Polonsky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Polonsky works at
Locations
Shapiro Stafford Yee & Polansky P C622 W Duarte Rd Ste 202, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-4451
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Polonsky was very helpful and caring, addressing my concerns in a professional and humane way. He spent quite a bit of time with me going over my medical problems, and was very attentive.
About Dr. Monty Polonsky, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205926565
Education & Certifications
- Lac-Usc
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polonsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polonsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polonsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polonsky works at
Dr. Polonsky speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Polonsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polonsky.
