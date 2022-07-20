Overview

Dr. Monty Morales, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Morales works at PIMA ORTHOPEDICS in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ and Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.